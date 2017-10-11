Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Plays 34 minutes in Tuesday's preseason win
Bogdanovic totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's win over Haifa Maccabi.
Bogdanovic saw nearly as much time in this one as he did in his first two preseason bouts combined. With fellow small forward Glenn Robinson III (ankle) sidelined until December, Bogdanovic will likely be counted on to play a lot of minutes. As a result, the unquestioned starter may be a solid source of fantasy production, especially in leagues that primarily value counting stats.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Will be rested for Monday's exhibition•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Joins Indiana on two-year deal•
-
Bojan Bogdanovic: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Wizards' Bojan Bogdanovic: Will play Friday•
-
Wizards' Bojan Bogdanovic: Dealing with flu•
-
Wizards' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 19 points Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...