Bogdanovic totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's win over Haifa Maccabi.

Bogdanovic saw nearly as much time in this one as he did in his first two preseason bouts combined. With fellow small forward Glenn Robinson III (ankle) sidelined until December, Bogdanovic will likely be counted on to play a lot of minutes. As a result, the unquestioned starter may be a solid source of fantasy production, especially in leagues that primarily value counting stats.