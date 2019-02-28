Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Posts 22 points in Wednesday's loss
Bogdanovic had 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesdays' 110-101 loss to the Mavericks.
Bogdanovic has recorded at least 20 points in eight of 11 February matchups while producing his best monthly scoring average of the season. He'll look to close the month out on a high note in Thursday's bout with the Timberwolves.
