Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Posts respectable final line
Bogdanovic recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Bogdanovic turned in another solid outing, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Pacers from extending their losing streak to three games. The 29-year-old has done his part of late, averaging 16.0 points, 4.2 boards and 1.8 helpers in his previous five contests. With Victor Oladipo (knee) out for the year, Indiana will continue to rely on players like Bogdanovic to step up as the season progresses.
