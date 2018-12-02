Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Posts team-high 27 points
Bogdanovic turned in 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.
Bogdanovic has really turned it on sine Victor Oladipo (knee) went down, averaging 19.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the past eight games. He's scored in the single-digits only twice this season, and while he isn't a huge contributor in other categories, his scoring totals are one of the most reliable sources of production on the team.
