Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Puts up 14 points in Sunday's win
Bogdanovic tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 29 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over the Celtics.
While Bogdanovic's minutes can vary from game-to-game, he remains productive as Indiana's starting small forward. He's scored 20 or more points in four of his last ten games but doesn't produce a lot in other categories, which marginalizes his value as a fantasy prospect. The return of Darren Collison is going to help every player out in terms of spreading the ball around, so Bogdanovic could see a slight uptick in the last few weeks of action.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops game-high 21 points in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 13 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads team to victory with 29 points•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Big night at free-throw line Friday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 26 points•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 20 in Sunday's win•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...