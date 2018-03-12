Bogdanovic tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 29 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over the Celtics.

While Bogdanovic's minutes can vary from game-to-game, he remains productive as Indiana's starting small forward. He's scored 20 or more points in four of his last ten games but doesn't produce a lot in other categories, which marginalizes his value as a fantasy prospect. The return of Darren Collison is going to help every player out in terms of spreading the ball around, so Bogdanovic could see a slight uptick in the last few weeks of action.