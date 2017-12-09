Bogdanovich is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle.

This is the first news of Bogdanovic dealing with an injury, so it likely occurred during Friday's win over the Cavaliers. More word on his status should emerge after he tests the ankle out during morning shootaround Sunday. If he's held out, Lance Stephenson (ankle), Damien Wilkins and T.J. Leaf could all see extended run.