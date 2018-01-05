Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable with sprained ankle
Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a sprained left ankle.
Bogdanovic apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, in which he scored 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting in 29 minutes. The Pacers will wait to see how the ankle feels at shootaround Saturday morning before updating Bogdanovic's status. In the event he's held out, expect some combination of Damien Wilkins, Alex Poythress and Lance Stephenson to pick up increased minutes. Complicating matters is the fact that Victor Oladipo also remains questionable to play.
