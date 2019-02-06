Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Registers team-high 24 points
Bogdanovic totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), a rebound, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.
Bogdanovic drained 40.0 percent of his threes on the way to a blowout victory over Los Angeles. He's knocked down three or more shots from downtown in each of his previous three contests and has converted 10 of 22 attempts over that brief span. The 6-8 forward will aim to extend this current streak heading into Thursday's contest against the Clippers.
