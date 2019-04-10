Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Resting for finale
Bogdanovic won't play during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Hawks.
Unsurprisingly, the Pacers' key players will get the night off. Doug McDermott and T.J. Leaf could be strong beneficiaries of Bogdanovic's absence.
