Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Returns to practice
Bogdanovic (rest) returned to practice Saturday, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Bogdanovic was rested earlier in the week, but it appears he's rejoined the team and appears to be good to go moving forward. The Pacers kick off their preseason opener Thursday against the Rockets and at this point, Bogdanovic should be on the court for that contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Doesn't practice due to rest•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Has contract guaranteed•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Disappears in Game 7 defeat•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scoring downturn in Game 4 loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for season-high 30 points•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles with shot in Sunday's victory•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...