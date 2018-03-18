Bogdanovic scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3PT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 loss to Washington.

On Saturday, Bogdanovic broke out a two game shooting slump in which the forward shot a collective 2-of-21 for eight points. He responded with a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc en route to his 11 points against Washington. Bogdanovic's recent struggles included 1-of-8 from three-point range in his previous two games as well. This turnaround is a return to normalcy as he went 16 straight games in double figures prior to this slight dip in offensive production.

