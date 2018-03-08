Bogdanovic scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with four assists, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 loss to the Jazz.

Bogdanovic couldn't get it going form long range from this one, missing all his attempts from beyond the arc while finishing with his lowest point total in seven games. He was averaging 22.3 points in addition four treys on 64 percent shooting over his previous two contests and will look to get back on track Friday in a favorable matchup against the Hawks.