Bogdanovic scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-91 win over the Heat.

He led all Pacers starters in scoring on a night when Victor Oladipo was uncharacteristically flat, Bogdanovic's sixth straight game with double-digit points. The 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 2.1 three-pointers a game so far, providing some key complementary scoring for Indiana, but his 51.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc seems ripe for regression.