Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 in win over Heat
Bogdanovic scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-91 win over the Heat.
He led all Pacers starters in scoring on a night when Victor Oladipo was uncharacteristically flat, Bogdanovic's sixth straight game with double-digit points. The 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 2.1 three-pointers a game so far, providing some key complementary scoring for Indiana, but his 51.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc seems ripe for regression.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Fills up box score in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 25 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Returns to practice•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Doesn't practice due to rest•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.