Bogdanovic had 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 101-83 win over the Kings.

Bogdanovic has scored in double figures in five of seven games, and he posted a season high in dimes in this one. Aside from a dud against the Thunder last Wednesday, Bogdanovic has been more well-rounded over the last week than he was through the first three tilts. Nevertheless, his most reliable contributions are typically in the scoring and three-point shooting departments.