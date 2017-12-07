Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 17 points Wednesday
Bogdanovic scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 98-96 win against Chicago.
Of all of the new career-highs that Bogdanovic is on pace for, the forward's three-point shooting has jumped the highest. He is shooting an impressive 44.8 percent from beyond the arc on 5.0 shots per game. Last season, Bogdanovic set a new career-high by sinking 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts on 4.4 shots per game. Shooting 50.5 percent overall, Bogdanovic's improved shot is the reason why he is averaging a career-best 15.1 points through 25 games.
