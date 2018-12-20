Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 18 points in loss
Bogdanovic ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 loss to the Raptors.
Bogdanovic continues to score the ball well despite the return of Victor Oladipo, dropping another 18 points in Wednesday's loss. The defensive numbers are always an added bonus for Bogdanovic who typically provides value in scoring, threes, and efficiency.
