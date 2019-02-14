Bogdanovic totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic continued to get it done on the offensive side of the ball, and he's averaged 20.4 points per game in his last ten, shooting a solid 53.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three.