Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 20 in Sunday's win
Bogdanovic scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 win over the Knicks.
Victor Oladipo once again commanded the attention of the defense, freeing Bogdanovic up for plenty of open looks. The 28-year-old is averaging 20.0 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last six games, and he could be poised for a big second half given his current usage and efficiency from beyond the arc.
