Bogdanovic contributed 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and five rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bogdanovic was extremely efficient as a scorer, matching Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler for the game high in scoring, though he did commit four turnovers. Bogdanovic still hasn't recorded an assist, steal, or block through four games, but he has turned in enough points and boards to give him value in deeper leagues.