Bogdanovic finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's win over Washington.

Bogdanovic had yet another excellent game in what is shaping up to be a career year. The Bosnian forward is averaging a career high 16.4 points while shooting an outstanding 52.6 percent from the field, 48.6 percent from three and 80.9 percent from the line on the season. Although Bogdanovic doesn't contribute much beyond points, his elite percentages and consistent scoring make him a worthy option in standard formats.