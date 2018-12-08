Bogdanovic totaled 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 112-90 win over the Magic.

Bogdanovic continues to enjoy a breakout season, with career-high averages in scoring, rebounding, steals, and minutes as well as career best field-goal and three-point shooting percentages. After scoring 20-plus points 15 times in 80 appearances last season, Bogdanovic has already accomplished that nine times through the first 25 games of 2018-19.