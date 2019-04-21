Bogdanovic amassed 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Boston.

Bogdanovic rounded out his season with a game-high 22 points as the Pacers were bundled out of the playoffs in four straight games. Many would say the Pacers overachieved after they lost Victor Oladipo for the season and much of their success was due to the impressive play of Bogdanovic. His numbers were up across the board and he certainly emerged as a consistent scoring option on what is a promising Pacers team.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...