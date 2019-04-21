Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 22 points Sunday
Bogdanovic amassed 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Boston.
Bogdanovic rounded out his season with a game-high 22 points as the Pacers were bundled out of the playoffs in four straight games. Many would say the Pacers overachieved after they lost Victor Oladipo for the season and much of their success was due to the impressive play of Bogdanovic. His numbers were up across the board and he certainly emerged as a consistent scoring option on what is a promising Pacers team.
