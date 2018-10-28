Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 25 points in Saturday's win
Bogdanovic finished with 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 win over the Cavaliers.
Bogdanovic was on fire in this one, posting a game-high scoring total, and doing so efficiently. This is the second time through six games this season that Bogdanovic has gone for 20-plus points, and he has reached double figures four times as well. Still, in the other two contests he combined for just 10 points, this was his first steal of the year, and he had only one assist through the first five matchups. Overall, Bogdanovic doesn't score or rebound quite enough to give him more than low-end value in standard leagues. Moreover, he has likely been connecting on an unsustainable percentage of his field-goal attempts thus far.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Returns to practice•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Doesn't practice due to rest•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Has contract guaranteed•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Disappears in Game 7 defeat•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...