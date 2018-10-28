Bogdanovic finished with 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Bogdanovic was on fire in this one, posting a game-high scoring total, and doing so efficiently. This is the second time through six games this season that Bogdanovic has gone for 20-plus points, and he has reached double figures four times as well. Still, in the other two contests he combined for just 10 points, this was his first steal of the year, and he had only one assist through the first five matchups. Overall, Bogdanovic doesn't score or rebound quite enough to give him more than low-end value in standard leagues. Moreover, he has likely been connecting on an unsustainable percentage of his field-goal attempts thus far.