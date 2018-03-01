Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 26 points
Bogdanovic finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 loss to Atlanta.
Bogdanovic continued his scoring run, having now finished with double-figures in 10 consecutive games. He has been shooting the ball extremely well of late, as well as draining multiple three-pointers. As is standard for Bogdanovic, he produced little else and despite the high scoring, he is still not a must-own player in standard leagues. However, if you need scoring and three-pointers, he is well worth a look as a streaming option with some long-term low-end value.
