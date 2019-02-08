Bogdanovic finished with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and three steals in 32 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.

Bogdanovic has been impressive from a scoring standpoint of late, totaling 21 or more points in four of his previous five matchups. He's averaging 23.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across that span. The Pacers have found success when Bogdanovic is in a groove, extending their winning streak to four straight games following Thursday's victory.