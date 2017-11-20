Bogdanovic contributed 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 win over the Heat.

Bogdanovic went for a season high in scoring while matching season highs in threes, field goals made and attempted, and minutes. Bogdanovic has gone for 20-plus points three times this month alone, and has reached double figures in 13 of 17 games in 2017-18. Though he doesn't do much else besides get buckets and drain treys, Bogdanovic still holds some value in most leagues.