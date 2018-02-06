Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores season-high 29 points
Bogdanovic scored 29 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Wizards.
Bogdanovic became the primary scorer with Darren Collison (knee) and Victor Oladipo (illness) both out, setting a new season high in scoring. He connected on five three-point attempts for the first time since Nov. 20 and rounded out his line with contributions across the board. Bogdanovic is in the midst of perhaps his hottest stretch of the season, averaging 21.7 points and 3.5 treys per game over his last four.
