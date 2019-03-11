Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores team-best 18 points
Bogdanovic registered 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes Sunday against the 76ers.
Bogdanovic had below-average shooting day but still closed the matchup as the Pacers' leading scorer in a 106-89 loss. The former second-round pick out of Bosnia has been hot from a scoring perspective of late and is averaging 24.4 ppg over his previous seven contests and consistently contributes on the glass.
