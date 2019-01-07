Bogdanovic finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to the Raptors.

Bogdanovic scored in double-digits for the 30th straight game, leading his team with 21 points on 50 percent shooting. he is a top-100 player for the season and has been a nice surprise for the Pacers, playing a major role in their success. He has always had the ability to score but has found a way to contribute in other areas this season, albeit on relatively low volume.