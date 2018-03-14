Bogdanovic scored two points (1-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the 76ers.

Bogdanovic endured a miserable shooting night against the Sixers' long front line, finishing with his second lowest scoring total of the season. This dud came out of nowhere for the 28-year-old, who'd scored at least 19 points in six of the last eight games. Bogdanovic will look to bounce back Thursday against the Raptors.