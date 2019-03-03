Bogdanovic scored a team-high 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Magic.

The 29-year-old has scored at least 20 points in 11 of the last 14 games, averaging 23.1 points, 4.0 boards, 2.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over that stretch. The Pacers remain in third place in the Eastern Conference even without Victor Oladipo (knee), and Bogdanovic's ability to fill up the bucket has played a significant role in keeping the club afloat.