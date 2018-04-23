Bogdanovic delivered just 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Indiana's 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

After exploding for 30 points in Friday's rousing Game 3 win, Bogdanovic endured some significant shooting struggles Sunday. The 29-year-old wing's 30.8 percent success rate from the field was his second lowest of the series, and he just managed to notch his third double-digit scoring effort over the first four games against the Cavaliers. Given his ability to pile up points in a hurry when he's on, the Pacers will hope to get the sharpshooting version of Bogdanovic when they try to secure a win in Wednesday's critical Game 5.