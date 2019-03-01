Bogdanovic supplied 37 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Bogdanovic stepped up in the absence of both Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Tyreke Evans (illness), putting up a season-high scoring total while spearheading the comeback win. The 29-year-old scored 11 of his points during a game-clinching 15-8 run, extending his streak of 20-point-plus performances to three straight contests. Bogdanovic has also shot at least 50.0 percent in six consecutive games, and he's now averaging a career-high 12.6 shot attempts while helping the Pacers make up for the season-ending knee injury to Victor Oladipo.