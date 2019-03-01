Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Season-high scoring total in win
Bogdanovic supplied 37 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Bogdanovic stepped up in the absence of both Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Tyreke Evans (illness), putting up a season-high scoring total while spearheading the comeback win. The 29-year-old scored 11 of his points during a game-clinching 15-8 run, extending his streak of 20-point-plus performances to three straight contests. Bogdanovic has also shot at least 50.0 percent in six consecutive games, and he's now averaging a career-high 12.6 shot attempts while helping the Pacers make up for the season-ending knee injury to Victor Oladipo.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Posts 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads team in scoring•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 20 in win over Pelicans•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads all scorers in win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...