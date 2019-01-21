Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Solid complementary scorer in win
Bogdanovic put up 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 120-95 win over the Hornets.
Bogdanovic was one of four Pacers that scored 15-plus points as part of a balanced offensive attack. After popping for at least 20 points in two of his first three games this month, Bogdanovic's scoring production has slowed down of late, but the wing is at least continuing to shoot efficiently. His 61.4 true shooting percentage is a career high and trails only Domantas Sabonis (66.1 percent) among Indiana players logging at least 20 minutes per game this season.
