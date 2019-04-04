Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Solid contributor in victory
Bogdanovic tallied 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block over 34 minutes Wednesday against Detroit.
Bogdanovic finished Wednesday's clash as one of Indiana's leading contributors in the scoring column and posted a well-rounded line in a 108-89 victory. He's been playing above expectations of late, averaging 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists over his previous 10 matchups. Bogdanovic will aim to end the regular season on a high note and will likely serve as one of the Pacers' top contributors in the postseason.
