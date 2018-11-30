Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Solid with 14 points in loss
Bogdanovic provided 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-96 loss to the Lakers.
Bogdanovic is enjoying career-high numbers in his seconf year with the Pacers. He came into Thursday's game averaging 15.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over 22 games. Bogdanovic's value is boosted by shooting an excellent 53.3 percent from the floor, whixh ranks first in the league among small forwards.
