Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Bogdanovic produced just eight points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to Denver.
Bogdanovic went missing on Tuesday, scoring just eight points with very little else. Basically, his entire value comes from his ability to put the ball in the basket and on nights like this, he is a very tough player to own. He is going to be seeing ample playing time over the remaining four games but is more of a streaming option if you happen to catch him on a night when his shot is falling.
