Bogdanovic contributed nine points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in the Pacers' 112-89 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Bogdanovic is typically very scoring-dependent for his fantasy production, so his overall value takes a dive on nights like Thursday when he has trouble consistently finding the net. The 29-year-old's scoring total and shooting percentage were both his lowest since Jan. 19, and Bogdanovic came up empty from behind the arc for the third time in the last four games. The veteran wing has otherwise been enjoying a stellar March, scoring 15 or more points in the nine other contests during the month. Therefore, Thursday's stumble shapes up as an outlier he'll look to bounce back from versus the Nuggets on Sunday.