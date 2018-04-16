Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles with shot in Sunday's victory
Bogdanovic compiled 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist in 38 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 victory over the Cavaliers.
Bogdanovic could not find his shot Sunday but was able to contribute on the defensive end, tying his season-high with three steals. The fact the Pacers were able to win big with Bogdanovic going 5-of-17 from the field bodes well for their prospects in this series. They should be mindful, however, that the Cavaliers are going to come out all guns blazing in game two on Wednesday.
