Play

Bogdanovic will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons for rest, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports

The Pacers are holding out four of their five expected regular-season starters Monday, in what appears to be a final attempt at getting them some rest prior to the regular-season grind. Look for Bogdanovic to be back with the starters ahead of Tuesday's preseason finale against Maccabi Haifa.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball