Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Will be rested for Monday's exhibition
Bogdanovic will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons for rest, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports
The Pacers are holding out four of their five expected regular-season starters Monday, in what appears to be a final attempt at getting them some rest prior to the regular-season grind. Look for Bogdanovic to be back with the starters ahead of Tuesday's preseason finale against Maccabi Haifa.
