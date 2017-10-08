Bogdanovic will sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons for rest, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports

The Pacers are holding out four of their five expected regular-season starters Monday, in what appears to be a final attempt at getting them some rest prior to the regular-season grind. Look for Bogdanovic to be back with the starters ahead of Tuesday's preseason finale against Maccabi Haifa.