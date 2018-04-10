Bogdanovic will be rested for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets.

Tuesday marks the team's final regular-season contest. And, considering they've already secured a playoff spot, they'll opt to rest Bogdanovic, along with Thaddeus Young and Victor Oladipo. In Bogdanovic's stead, Lance Stephenson could slot into the starting lineup. T.J. Leaf, Alex Poythress and Glenn Robinson could also see extra run off the pine.