Bogdanovic (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks.

Bogdanovic will limit his stay on the sidelines to just one game, as his ankle is feeling healthy enough to make a return to the lineup. Look for Bogdanovic to slot back in to his normal starting role and the Pacers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so it appears he should be on a full workload. In five games prior to the injury, Bogdanovic had been struggling, averaging 11.2 points, while shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range.