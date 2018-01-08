Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Will play Monday vs. Bucks
Bogdanovic (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks.
Bogdanovic will limit his stay on the sidelines to just one game, as his ankle is feeling healthy enough to make a return to the lineup. Look for Bogdanovic to slot back in to his normal starting role and the Pacers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so it appears he should be on a full workload. In five games prior to the injury, Bogdanovic had been struggling, averaging 11.2 points, while shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Likely to return Monday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Out Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Good to go Sunday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable Sunday with sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start