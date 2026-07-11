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Pacers' Braden Smith: Tallies 16 points in Summer League

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith recorded 16 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 Summer League overtime loss to the 76ers.

Smith scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and finished as the Pacers' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Slawson (26 points). Smith was a second-round pick of the Bulls in the 2026 NBA Draft before being traded to the Pacers. The Purdue product will have the chance to crack Indiana's NBA roster with strong performances in the Summer League and in the preseason, though he'll likely spend most of the 2026-27 in the G League.

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