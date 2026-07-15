Pacers' Braden Smith: Team-high eight assists in loss

Smith posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eght assists and six rebounds over 26 minutes during Indiana's 114-98 loss to Minnesota in Wednesday's Summer League game.

Smith didn't have a huge scoring game, though it was better than the donut he put up against the Raptors on Wednesday. He did lead the Pacers in assists and finished as the team's second-leading rebounder behind Jalen Slawson (nine). Smith was a second-round pick of the Pacers in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he figures to spend most of his rookie season in the G League.