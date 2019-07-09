Pacers' Brian Bowen: Another well-rounded line

Bowen supplied 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 32 minutes during the Pacers' 102-84 loss to the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

Bowen put together a solid showing for the second time in as many summer league contests. The 20-year-old wing is on a two-way contract with the Pacers after playing in Australia last season and averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds across 15.4 minutes over 30 games for Sydney.