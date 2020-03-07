Play

Bowen finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during the Pacers' 108-102 victory over the Bulls on Friday

Bowen played more on Friday than he had in the rest of his Pacers' tenure put together. That being said, he was merely a figurehead starter, as four guards/small forwards logged more minutes off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories