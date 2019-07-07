Pacers' Brian Bowen: Grabs five boards in loss
Bowen produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 101-75 loss to the Grizzlies.
Bowen played in Australia last season after losing his college eligibility, and now has a shot to make a mark in the NBA with a shot on the Summer League squad. His two-way contract gives him the opportunity to hone his skills in the G-League with an option to be called up in the future.
