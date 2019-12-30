Bowen had 25 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Fort Wayne relied heavily on their starters Saturday, and Bowen made the most of his opportunities with a season-high 25 points. The 21-year-old is averaging 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in the G League this season.