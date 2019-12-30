Pacers' Brian Bowen II: Leads Mad Ants in scoring
Bowen had 25 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Fort Wayne relied heavily on their starters Saturday, and Bowen made the most of his opportunities with a season-high 25 points. The 21-year-old is averaging 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in the G League this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...