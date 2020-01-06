Pacers' Brian Bowen II: Misses Saturday's game
Bowen (illness) didn't play in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.
Bowen had scored 15 or more points in nine of the last 10 games, but he was unable to take the court Saturday with an illness. The nature and severity of the ailment are unclear, but his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Wisconsin.
