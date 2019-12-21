Bowen posted 21 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block over 34 minutes in Friday's G League win against Northern Arizona.

Bowen has played a major role for Fort Wayne recently, and he almost recorded his third double-double in the last five games Friday. The 21-year-old is averaging 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.